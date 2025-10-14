Meet the Love Island Australia Cast for 2025
Splashing around in Love Island Australia 2025’s Mallorca villa pool could look a little more professional this upcoming season, with an Olympic swimmer joining the contestant mix. Channel Nine dropped the cast list for season seven of the dating reality show, and for the first time ever, an Olympic medallist will join the 11 other bombshells in Spain.
If past seasons are anything to go by, expect this instalment to be filled with epic love stories, painful broken hearts and nasty betrayals. (Producers shared some behind-the-scenes on previous Love Island seasons here.) Longtime show host Sophie Monk promised in Love Island Australia 2025's trailer the “wicked” new season would have “more hookups, more heat and way more twists”.
Love Island Australia will premiere on 9Now on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 6pm AEDT with new episodes dropping every Monday to Thursday. Scroll through the gallery to meet the entire cast of Love Island Australia 2025.