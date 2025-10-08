Everything We Know About Love Island Australia 2025
It's time to return to the villa. Love Island Australia is heading to our screens very soon, so get ready for bombshells, drama and temptation. If your dating life is currently filled with downright awful moments, Love Island Australia 2025 will be the perfect escape. What's better than getting to see contestants make questionable decisions from your living room? If past seasons are anything to go by, we're in for a treat.
There's likely to be partner swapping, broken hearts, gorgeous new couples and a whole bunch of influencers ready to make some cash after the season wraps up. A brand-new trailer has dropped, and, of course, host Sophie Monk looks like she's going to whip the contestants into shape. Below, everything we know about Love Island Australia 2025 so far.
Is there a trailer?
The first trailer for Love Island Australia has dropped, and host Sophie Monk has teased "more hookups, more heat, and way more twists", which certainly has us intrigued.
The trailer shows Monk reading from a book called The Rules of Love, before she lists out the biggest dating sins of all: aura farming, ghosting, gaslighting, breadcrumbing, benching and lovebombing. After deciding the rules were too boring, she takes a bite from a forbidden apple and transforms into a vixen with a snake hanging around her neck. We get the feeling we might see a few of these dating sins pop up on the show.
When will Love Island Australia air?
The release date for Love Island Australia hasn't been announced yet. The official Love Island Australia Instagram account confirmed the show will be "coming soon" and fans will be able to watch it on 9Now.
Last year, the first trailer was released in early October, and the show premiered on October 28, 2024. If Channel 9 is following a similar pattern, we're guessing Love Island Australia 2025 will premiere on Monday, November 3, 2025.
Who is in the cast of Love Island Australia 2025?
The cast hasn't been announced yet, but the trailer gave us a glimpse of the flirty singles ready to take Love Island Australia by storm. As soon as we have more details, we'll update this section.
Who is the host of Love Island Australia 2025?
Sophie Monk will be at the helm for Love Island Australia Season 7. Her quick wit and humour help make the reality TV show one of the best iterations, and fans adore her. She also won fans internationally by hosting part of the Love Island USA Aftersun show for Season 7. Monk first shot to fame in the girl group Bardot on Popstars, before delving into the world of reality TV.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue to update with behind-the-scenes information about the new season of Love Island Australia 2025.
