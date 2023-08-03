7 MAFS Stars On How The Show Has Changed Their Views On Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT
It's a social experiment aimed to truly test the theory of love at first sight, so it's no surprise that Married At First Sight has a profound impact on its participants.
After tying the knot the moment they first meet, couples are thrown into the deep end on MAFS, going on a honeymoon before moving in together.
They then must work through real-life challenges that all couples face, ranging from communication barriers to their sex life, and the temptation to stray and hook up with other contestants.
While appearing on the reality TV show has resulted in a serious relationship for some of the contestants, other cast members haven't been as lucky in love. Here, we chat to seven former MAFS stars about how the show has impacted their perspective on marriage.