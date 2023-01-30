Do The Couples On Married At First Sight Actually Get Married?

Married At First Sight is unquestionably known for drama at the dinner parties and reality checks at the commitment ceremonies. But let's not forget that all of this starts off with weddings at the beginning of the season.
The premise of the show is based on strangers getting married the moment they meet for the first time at the altar. From there, the social experiment treats contestants like true newlyweds, complete with honeymoons and living together from the get-go.
But are the MAFS weddings actually legally binding, and if not, does this mean the cast members aren't actually married on the show?
Despite the glitz and glam of the on-screen nuptials — complete with dazzling rings, decor and dresses — the weddings are not actually real and are just part of the fanfare for the cameras. They're designed to encourage the contestants to take the experiment seriously.
"They are not," a Nine spokesperson previously told Now To Love when asked if the MAFS weddings are real and legally binding.
"In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961), which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted," they explained.
"Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."
Throughout the show's nine seasons in Australia, we've seen some couples continue their romances after the show's end, while others have called time on their relationship at the final commitment ceremonies. Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant from the 2019 season are an example of a couple who decided to officially get married afterwards, and the second time around was definitely more special.
"It was a fantastic day. Just the best! Obviously, we got married on TV and we both don’t really remember that day because that was a whirlwind," Jules told Who magazine at the time.
“[This time,] everything was more than we could have imagined. Like a fairytale."
The set-up of MAFS contrasts the way the weddings work on fellow dating show, Love Is Blind, where the weddings filmed in the US are actually legally blinding.
"This is a real legally binding marriage. This is not for TV. This is our life," former contestant Lauren Speed previously told Refinery29.
While the stakes might not be as high on MAFS, one thing that is promised to soar through the roof each season is the level of drama on TV. This year, 10 brides and 10 grooms will meet for the first time at the altar on their wedding days after being matched by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. On that note, let the reality TV whirlwind of MAFS Season 10 begin.