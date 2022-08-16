Everything We Know About Married At First Sight 2023

Whether you love it or loathe it, Married At First Sight (MAFS) is one of Australia's most popular reality TV shows and it's coming back in 2023.
The show's concept can be described as a string of arranged marriages of sorts, where two strangers meet at the altar for the first time and tie the knot in front of their family and friends.
But the lavish weddings are only the start of the emotional rollercoaster for the cast (and us as viewers). As the couples embark on honeymoons, move in together and meet the other pairs at the infamous dinner parties, the social experiment truly unfolds to test the theory of whether you can you fall in love after getting married at first sight.
Advertisement
While the 10th season is very much in the early stages of production, there are already snippets of information surfacing about what to expect from MAFS in 2023.
Who Is In The Cast of MAFS 2023?
Channel 9 has all but confirmed the new cast of MAFS, but some very telling pap pics published by Daily Mail Australia seem to give away the identities of some of the brides.
Melinda Willis
Melinda Willis is a flight attendant-turned-beautician from Brisbane. She already boasts over 150,000 Instagram followers, counting the likes of former MAFS cast members Jules Robinson, Joshua Pihlak, Jason Engler and KC Osborne as fans.
Over on her TikTok account that has over 29,000 followers, Willis is often seen dancing, doing her makeup or miming to the latest trending sound. She has some experience in front of the media, after competing in a beauty pageant 'Mrs Ocean Australia'.
Tahnee Cook
Tahnee Cook is a 27-year-old content creator from Sydney with more than six years experience within the social media and digital marketing space.
A look at her official website reveals she's been part of social media campaigns for several hair and beauty brands, and an appearance on MAFS may very well boost her rising influencer status. She also co-hosted the podcast called The Like Us Girls with digital creator, Tonia Stapleton from 2019 to 2020.
Advertisement
An apparent friend of Cook's told Daily Mail that she's a huge fan of One Direction and will "definitely give [former MAFS star] Domenica Calarco a run for her money" when it comes to be entertaining on TV.
Alyssa Barmonde
Hailing from Sydney's Northern Beaches, Alyssa Barmonde is a single mother and baker looking for love on the show.
She specialises in bespoke buttercream cakes and has updated her business's Instagram account bio to say she's not taking any new orders. Here's wondering if she'll be whipping up her own wedding cake for her MAFS nuptials.
Who Are The Experts?
Clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, relationship expert John Aiken and dating & relationship expert Melissa Schilling are all back as experts on Married At First Sight in 2023.
What Does MAFS 2023 Start?
The air date for Season 10 of MAFS is yet to be confirmed, but it will come after a huge lineup of dating shows in 2022 including Channel 9's Love Island Australia and Channel 10's The Bachelor Australia.
Where Is MAFS Filmed?
According to Daily Mail Australia, the hen's night — which is the party where all the brides meet each other for the first time — was filmed at Centennial Park's $15 million The Crossways estate in Sydney.
Advertisement
In previous years a warehouse in Sydney's Lilyfield has been hired out for the feisty dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, while couples are provided with accommodation at the SKYE Suites in Sydney's CBD.
What Is The Prize?
There's no specific prize as such, apart from being happily married if you decide to stay with your partner at the final commitment ceremony. After all, isn't finding true love the entire point of the show?
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of My Kitchen Rules.