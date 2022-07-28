Everything We Know About Love Island Australia 2022

Put a group of flirty twenty-somethings in a beachside villa together and what you get is Love Island Australia! The Channel 9 reality TV show is back in 2022 with its fourth season, where the contestants couple up and try to stay together while resisting the temptations of new cast members called bombshells.
If previous seasons are anything to go by, there'll be plenty of partner swapping, steamy action and love, of course, to satisfy our shameless need for escapist television.
Who Is The Host?
Sophie Monk returns as the host of Love Island Australia Season 4. The Beauty & The Geek host and former Bachelorette star has been fronting the show in a hosting capacity since it first aired in 2018.
Advertisement
Who Is The Cast?
Love Island Australia's cast is yet to be announced, and we can only hope that there will be people from all walks of life because size diversity, cultural and queer representation are super important.
We also know that this year the audience will be more involved than ever in what happens to the contestants once they're in the villa.
"Pssst... this year on #LoveIslandAU we need some ride or die stans to help cause our usual Villa mayhem," reads a recent Instagram post on the show's official account. "Tag your most Love Island obsessed mate below and apply now via link in bio." Very intriguing!
What Is The Air Date?
While an official premiere date hasn't been announced, we know that Love Island Australia Season 4 will air on Channel 9 and 9Now later in the year, after Love Island UK is over. It may very well go up against rival dating show The Bachelor, which is set to air on Channel 10 in the coming months.
Where Is It Filmed?
Season 4 of Love Island Australia will be filmed in Mallorca, Spain. Production returns to the sunny European hot spot after Season 1 of the Aussie series was filmed there in 2018. Season 2 was filmed closer to home in neighbouring Fiji, while Season 3 was shot in Byron Bay when international travel was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
What Is The Prize?
The final prize up for grabs is $50,000 and the winner is actually determined by the public through a voting system. Ideally, couples will want to stay together (and impress viewers) in order to make it to the end and split the cash. Here's hoping they're doing it just as much for love as for the money.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of Love Island Australia.