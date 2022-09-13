Everything We Know About The Real Love Boat

From Love Island to Married At First Sight and the recently-announced Love Triangle, you'd be forgiven for thinking there couldn't be more dating shows on the horizon. But Channel 10 is adding another one to the mix with The Real Love Boat.
Inspired by the American 1970s scripted drama, The Love Boat, this Aussie reality TV dating competition takes a group of singles away from the usual mansion or island and actually captures their dating adventures out at sea.
While aboard a luxury cruise ship in the Mediterranean, the contestants will participate in challenges and go on dates that will test couples' chemistry and compatibility.
Who Is In The Cast of The Real Love Boat?
While we've seen a sneak peek of the cast in the first promo, we're yet to know everyone's names. So far we've been introduced to single parents Sally and Jay.
Sally
Hailing from Perth, Sally is a wedding dress designer and has a four-year-old daughter.
Jay
Jay is a Sydney based business owner and like Sally, also has a four-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
Watch the trailer below for a first glimpse of the rest of the contestants:
Who Is The Host?
Former The Voice Australia host Darren McMullen is the main host of The Real Love Boat, and will also be joined by a fun crew who play key role in the matchmaking and navigation, including Cruise Director Hannah Ferrier, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody, and Princess Cruises’ Captain Paolo Arrigo.
McMullen, who will be guiding the singles throughout the experience, says he's "pumped" for the show.
"My first time on a ship and what better way to kick this off than cruising around the Mediterranean in summer," says the 40-year-old. "This is one of those experiences that you really have to pinch yourself and can’t believe your luck. I feel incredibly blessed and I’m looking forward to seeing the romance blossom for our singles."
When Does The Real Love Boat Start?
An air date is yet to be announced, but it's likely that The Real Love Boat will premiere on Channel 10 before its next season of The Bachelor starring three bachelors.
Where Is It Filmed?
Contestants hop aboard a Princess Cruises ship that makes its way across the Mediterranean. There will also be destination dates where the singles jump off the boat and explore gorgeous locations like Tuscany, Italy.
What Is The Prize?
The singles will be out at sea for almost a month, and after that only one winning couple will make it to the final port to take home a cash prize (the amount is yet to be confirmed) plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises (the series’ exclusive cruise line partner).
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of The Real Love Boat.