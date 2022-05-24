The Bachelor’s Stale, Male & Pale Recipe Is Beyond Its Expiration Date

the jokes are funny, but real talk — what does the #TheBachelorsAU franchise have against putting POCs as leads? would it kill them to have some more diversity that’s actually representative of australia instead of casting not one, not two, but THREE white males in the series? https://t.co/75msUiKlHd— Isha Bassi (@Isha_Bassi) May 23, 2022
If there were going to have 3 Bachelors, they could have at least sought for diversity. These guys all look the same, same hairstyle, all Caucasian only, just at different stages in their lives. 😩 #TheBachelorAU #TheProjectTV @theprojecttv @TheBachelorAU— Lilithia/Stef ♡ (@lilithia) May 23, 2022
So we have three Bachelors this year. Glad to see they’ve ticked the diversity quota with tattoos. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/zchEswtkBy— Alex Lilly (@alexlilly7) May 23, 2022
Instead of one straight white guy, here’s three…!#thebachelorAU— Ashleigh Baker (@ashleighbak) May 23, 2022
the bachelor australia: we are gonna shake things up this year!!!— sarah (@16leclercs) May 23, 2022
also the bachelor australia: TRIPLE THE AMOUNT OF WHITE MEN #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/rLF6KtbAkW