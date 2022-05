The Bachelor’s Stale, Male & Pale Recipe Is Beyond Its Expiration Date

Sadly, each of these seasons has been met with some form of outrage or dismal reception. Garvey faced viewer backlash after ditching Sam Frost for Louise Pillidge after the finale, while Nicholson and Blurton's ratings were at all-time lows for the show. I believe these circumstances aren't a result of their cultural background, but it makes me wonder, have these scenarios deterred networks from trying again? Have these unfavourable (and very unlucky) situations somehow convinced networks to go back to what they're used to — to play it safe with the same old whitewashed formula they began with in 2013?