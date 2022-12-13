‘Something I’ll Never Shake’: Brooke Blurton Shares The ‘Whole Truth’ About Life Before Fame

These landscapes are as much a part of me as my people are a part of them. You could say I was forged right out of the Yamatji waters – because I was, literally! When Mum was pregnant with me she would swim in the turquoise waters at the Bluff near Quobba Station, a dusty drive away from where we lived in Carnarvon, and on one very special afternoon, there were sea turtles popping up all around her. I like to think they came to welcome me, a child of the water, just like my mum. We’re connected to the sea and my totem is a sea turtle. I still feel the most calm, the most collected, when I’m in the ocean, connected to my country.