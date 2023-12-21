Listen To Celebs Tell Their Story With The Best Celebrity Memoir Audiobooks Yet

The celebrity memoir is an ever-expanding genre, with the ability to reach both avid readers and those who haven’t picked up a book in years. And now, with the rise of audiobooks, celebrities are actually narrating their own life stories… and readers are loving it.
So much so, that there's been a 19% increase in listening hours of memoirs and pop culture content compare to last year, according to Audible. It just goes to show the power of storytelling — and, of course, a compelling narrator.
If you’ve never listened to a celebrity memoir before, you might be surprised by how intimate the experience can really be — especially when they're the ones narrating it. Even the most out-of-touch celebrities can feel relatable after you’ve listened to their story, told in their voice, in their own words. I mean, after Spare, I even felt like Prince Harry and I had some things in common…
From Britney Spears to Elliot Page, these are some of the best celebrity audiobooks — read by the celebrities themselves.
Elvis and Me, written and narrated by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley
If you loved Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, you absolutely must listen to the story that inspired it all. Elvis and Me is the true story of Priscilla Presley, who was just fourteen years old when she met Elvis, the King of Rock n Roll.
This is an unprecedented, unflinching look into what it was like to live with Elvis Presley — you should definitely listen to this one before (or after!) you watch the film.
The Woman In Me, written by Britney Spears, and narrated by Britney Spears and Michelle Williams
Everyone was waiting with bated breath for Britney Spears to share her story in her own words ever since her 13-year conservatorship ended. I actually got full-body goosebumps when I first listened to Britney narrate the foreword of The Woman In Me. This is one audiobook that lives up to the hype.
The media may have already run stories about the most intense revelations in this book — but there’s so much more to this story than just headlines. The audiobook, beautifully written by Britney and largely narrated by the fabulous Michelle Williams, is one of the most intimate, vulnerable, and affecting celebrity memoirs in years.
Worthy, written and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith
If you have ever wondered about what goes on behind a celebrities’ closed doors, this is the audiobook for you. Jada Pinkett Smith’s refreshing, brutal honesty — a quality that makes her such a fabulous host for a show like Red Table Talk — is on full display in this story.
As a bonus, Jada also has a fabulous sense of humour about herself. This is the perfect listen for quiet, contemplative days.
Love, Pamela, written and narrated by Pamela Anderson
When a celebrity decides to write a memoir, often a large motivating factor is the idea of taking back the narrative. Pamela Anderson does exactly this with Love, Pamela.
After years of being mistreated and misrepresented by the media, Pamela Anderson has set the record straight with this remarkable memoir. If you think you know her, you don’t — well, not until you press play on this one, anyway.
Pageboy, written and narrated by Elliot Page
There is something deeply moving about Elliot Page taking control of the narrative through his revelatory audiobook, Pageboy. You’ve probably seen this eye-catching cover on bookshelves recently — if you haven’t opened a physical copy yet though, this is one audiobook that is absolutely worth listening to.
Pageboy is a bestseller for a reason. It’s captivating, inspiring, at times devastating, but ultimately joyous — Elliot Page is not just a talented actor, but an adept writer, too.
Spare, written and narrated by Prince Harry
During the launch of this revelatory book, publisher Penguin reported that almost 50% of the first week's sales of Spare were from audio — safe to say, Prince Harry narrating this one himself was a big drawcard.
As a member of the Royal Family, it might be easy to think that Prince Harry’s life has been a bit of a breeze. But this audiobook will correct any of those misconceptions.
Prince Harry lost his mother at just 12 years old, and was forced to grieve in front of the entire world. When he fell in love with Meghan Markle as an adult, he was desperate to protect her from the forces that ultimately resulted in Princess Diana’s death.
Listening to Prince Harry explain his story himself is an exercise in empathy — no matter how disconnected we may feel from someone like him, the truth is, we’re all still human.
Karma, written and narrated by Boy George
Listening to Boy George’s vibrant life story, told by the man himself, is a particularly special experience. Everything that makes Boy George is on show here — his charisma, his humour, his sarcasm and importantly, his brutal honesty.
If you ever find yourself feeling nostalgic for the seventies (even if you weren’t around to live it), you will find something to love in this raw, insightful listen.
Ten Steps To Nanette, written and narrated by Hannah Gadsby
Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby is quite literally a national treasure. After impressing the entire world with her searing Netflix special Nanette, Hannah has turned their natural storytelling talent to this stunning memoir.
Just as the special was, this audiobook is funny, harrowing, then funny again, all tinged with Hannah’s unique brand of the unflinching truth.
Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, written and narrated by Matthew Perry
In 2023, Matthew Perry tragically passed away. In this audiobook, which is now a particularly poignant listen, Matthew tells his fans his story — the full story — in his own funny, candid, and vulnerable words.
Although Perry will always be publicly known as the comedic genius behind the Friends character Chandler Bing, in this story, he tells us that he would like to be remembered for the good he did for other people. After struggling with addiction for years, Matthew dedicated much of his life to helping others overcome the disease. Matthew’s story is a precious one now — we’re so lucky to have it.
Dolly Parton: Songteller, written and narrated by Dolly Parton
The cool thing about audiobooks is how the medium lends itself to unconventional storytelling. Dolly Parton: Songteller is a fabulous example.
This truly unique listening experience sees Dolly reading her lyrics directly to her fans, all while weaving memories associated with those songs into the story too. This is an exclusive, touching, totally singular behind-the-music experience.
Paris, by Paris Hilton
It’s kind of wild to think about how long Paris Hilton has been within — and often, guiding — the cultural zeitgeist. While you probably know her as the early-2000s queen, you might not know much about who she really is as a person.
When you listen to this audiobook, you get a genuine glimpse into Paris’ life — and not just the glitzy stuff, either. She’s surprisingly candid about her rebellious adolescence and what she had to do to survive the pre-#MeToo era as a young woman.
Making It So, written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
There must be so many people around the world who have been waiting for a memoir from actor Sir Patrick Stewart. Whether you are a fan of his work, or are just looking for an interesting story for the holidays, there’s something for everybody to love in this audiobook.
This is your classic rags-to-riches story, spoken with incredible grace by the author himself.
I’m Glad My Mom Died, written and narrated by Jennette McCurdy
If you are yet to pick up I’m Glad My Mom Died, allow us to recommend the audiobook. Listening to McCurdy tell her story, with the kind of candour we’ve now come to expect from her, is a life-changing experience. If you think that’s hyperbolic, just wait until you hear this story.
In this groundbreaking memoir, Jennette unpacks her complicated, painful relationship with her mother, growing up as a child star opposite Ariana Grande on Nickelodeon, and healing her relationship with food and her body. This is an inspiring and poignant listen, and told with just the right amount of dark humour.
Be Useful, written and narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger
In this audiobook, Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils his seven rules to follow in order to reveal your true purpose in life. It might sound a little woo-woo, but trust us — there’s actually something to this.
Arnold takes the listener through his life from a young age, and how he learned the hard lessons over the years. He shares his insights with a refreshing twist, while genuinely providing new tools to increase your sense of resilience.
Big Mouth, written and narrated by Matt Preston
Calling all MasterChef fans. Matt Preston may have been a staple on Australian television for years, but how much do you actually know about the enigmatic chef?
As it turns out, Matt Preston has a pretty colourful life story. He lost his little brother under tragic circumstances. He had a laughable sojourn in the British Army. Oh, and of course — he fell in love with food.
Love & Pain, written and narrated by Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou
Silverchair is one of Australia’s best bands of all time. And while so much has been written about them over the years, there hasn’t been a whole lot revealed by the band members themselves. Until now, that is.
If you’re looking for a hit of nostalgia, this audiobook is for you. Ben and Chris take the listener through their childhoods, to the wild peak of Silverchair, and the chaos and calm of their lives beyond the band.
Down The Drain, written and narrated by Julia Fox
This is one audiobook that absolutely everyone has been talking about. The truth is, It-girl Julia Fox is simply an absolutely fascinating person.
If you ever wondered what exactly it is that makes Julia Fox so interesting, this audiobook is a fabulous place to start. She explains her thought process behind some of her most iconic fashion moments, while speaking frankly about her time in jail and in a psychiatric hospital.
She’s an intelligent and personable writer, and you’ll probably come away from this audiobook with a new level of respect for her, too.
The Meaning of Mariah Carey, written and narrated by Mariah Carey
For obvious reasons, there is no better time of year than December to listen to Mariah Carey’s memoir. She’s called the “elusive chanteuse” for a reason — besides her monumental talent, we just don’t know all that much about who Mariah Carey actually is.
Well, that has now changed. In this honest, thoughtful memoir, Mariah takes her listeners through her life and doesn’t shy away from the challenging parts, either. Listen out for the moments where Mariah sings a cappella in this audiobook. Goosebumps-inducing stuff.
Greenlights, written and narrated by Matthew McConaughey
This audiobook is in Audible’s Top 100 of All Time List, and for good reason. This is an unconventional, humble memoir from one of the most talented actors of his generation. Anyone can learn something from this story.
For the last thirty-five years, Matthew McConaughey kept a diary. For the first time, those diary entries have been unpacked for you within this audiobook. It’s a fascinating journey through a remarkable life, and a meditation on finding meaning and purpose in every day.
My Name Is Barbra, written and narrated by Barbra Streisand
EGOT-recipient and living legend Barbra Streisand worked on this memoir for a decade. When listening to her story, it genuinely feels as though you’re sitting across from her in some cosy living room somewhere.
This audiobook, while coming in at a lengthy 48 hours of listening time, is the most thorough, honest, and fascinating memoir in recent memory. Listen as Barbra unpacks her impressive career, her legendary battle with stage fright, her best performances, her personal thoughts on the Streisand Effect — she literally covers it all.