While I must admit that I still can't stomach the idea of bowing out of my GoodReads Reading Challenge (said as someone who is currently two whole books ahead of schedule), I might need to start checking myself when it comes to reading — and maybe you do, too. I like to ask myself, Am I genuinely enjoying reading this book, or am I just trying to finish it to polish off another number on the list? Am I taking the time to appreciate the prose on the page, or am I just whizzing through it to get to the end? Do I actually want to read right now, or am I just doing it so people will think I'm well-read? If we're finding that our pressure to make us read books is ultimately affecting our mental health and our self-worth, it's about time we really challenge why reading goals exist — and who's benefiting from them.