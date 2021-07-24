At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It’s an eerily common tale — the kid who was a total bookworm grows into an adult that's incapable of reading more than a few pages of a physical book.
You might find that you tear through a pile of paperbacks in a few weeks, only to let the next book sheepishly collect dust on your bedside table.
But there is a cure to this reading aversion: a bloody good book. I’m talking about the unputdownable stories, the tales that grip you from the first page, the novels that are left floating in your thoughts long after you’ve finished the last page.
Good news: we’ve put together a list much like that, which has woken these women from the depths of a reading slumber. May you find your own lifeboat here too.