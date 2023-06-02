ADVERTISEMENT
From Bram Stoker's Dracula to Stephenie Meyer's Twilight Saga, vampire fiction has remained an undying phenomenon around the world and throughout time. To this day, pop culture remains fixated on vampire lore, regardless of its medium.
As #BookTok soars in popularity, vampire literature has begun to revive itself once again.
So if you can't get enough of those often sexy (and always terrifying) bloodsuckers, then never fear. We've rounded up a list of some of our all-time favourite vampire books that will suck you in from the very first page.