However, the toilets aren’t always a safe haven for everyone. They can be isolating for those who want to club sober . Refinery29’s Humeara Mohamed says: “I’m not a drinker and I’ve never taken drugs. Whenever I find myself in a bathroom on a night out, I’m stone-cold sober and it’s really quite jarring. Intimidating, even. The girlies are either all over you and won’t take no for an answer (‘Do a line of coke with us babe! It’s only a bit, come on babe!’), or they’re peeing together in little cliques and ignoring you completely. The women’s loos are full of little parties of their own, and somehow I don’t feel invited to any of them.” Although sober awareness has increased in recent years thanks to influencers and campaigners like Millie Gooch , much of the camaraderie is hinged on everyone being drunk together. Separately, there have been problematic instances in which trans people haven’t been welcomed into women’s toilets. In these circumstances, it’s understandable someone might want to get out quickly — or avoid altogether. Speaking to R29, Gooch says she used to turn to the toilets when she first went sober. “At the start of my sobriety journey, the toilets were often the place I retreated to when I was slightly overwhelmed or overstimulated on a night out. It’s about respecting that not everyone wants to be approached in the toilets, so if someone doesn’t engage, let them get on with their business. With all that said, I’m six years sober now and super comfortable in club environments — I definitely get involved and love the girls toilets as much as I used to.”