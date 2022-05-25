Welcome to our new series ‘On The Couch With’, created in partnership with Baileys, where we’ll be hearing what “me time” means to some of the country’s most creative minds.
In the first of three instalments, we sit down with Eloise Jaksic, a creative director, copywriter, social media expert, stylist and partner at Aussie shoe brand, LMS. Jaksic shares how she cracked the competitive creative industry, her non-negotiable self-care techniques (including Baileys tiramisu), and thriving in the chaos of content creation.
“I love the adrenaline rush of creating content,” said Jaksic. “Don’t get me wrong, I’ve never worked so hard in my life. You wear all the hats. You’re admin, the negotiator, the creative, the bookkeeper. You’re doing it all, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Watch the full story below:
