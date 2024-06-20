The 15 Best Cinemas In Melbourne For Movie Lovers

It can be tough out there for cinephiles. Yapping to your friends about your Letterboxd watchlist, only to realise that they stopped listening 23 minutes ago. Weekends spent devouring the best movies ever made (some from 40 years ago), desperately trying to catch up on film history. And so, so much popcorn consumed.
Thankfully, Melbourne is a great place to be a movie lover. It seems that every corner is kitted out with an independent cinema, with the love of movies flowing through the city's DNA.
It's a hard task, but we've wrapped up what we think are the 15 best cinemas in Melbourne to while your days away in — choc top in one hand, box of popcorn in the other. From historical art deco cinemas to niche family-run theatres with killer drinks menus to classic institutions that you'll spend every Cheap Monday in -— these are the best cinemas in Melbourne, period.