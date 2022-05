An Unpretentious Guide To The 75 Best Movies Of All Time

Film is probably one of the most incredible art forms we can experience. But it's usually filled with a) snobs, and b) gatekeepers. 'Best of' movie lists are often breeding grounds for this kind of behaviour, filled with films like Citizen Kane that you might pop on your 'to watch' list, but realistically will never get round to. Even more, cinephiles are often The Worst™ kind of people, filled with white guys raving about Pulp Fiction (because you probably haven't heard of it). Trust me, after sitting through three years of a Film Studies major at uni, I've sat in class with many of them.