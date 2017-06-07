Films To Inspire Your Summer Style: The Virgin Suicides

Looking back through stills of the director’s best work, we’re here to make the case for (arguably) her most visually stirring film, The Virgin Suicides, as the inspiration behind our summer style. If you’ve not seen the 1999 indie hit, it stars Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett and Kathleen Turner and is based on Jeffrey Eugenides' bestselling novel. Set in 1970s Detroit, the story follows the five Lisbon sisters through the eyes of a group of neighbourhood boys who become enamoured with them. After the suicide of their youngest sister, their strict Catholic parents increase supervision and take the girls out of school, only furthering the boys' infatuation. As the girls become more and more isolated, the dreamlike film spirals into a claustrophobic suburban nightmare.