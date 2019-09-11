Skip navigation!
The Hustlers Vs. The Real People They're Based On
by
Rachel Paige
Books & Art
The Goldfinch
Is Missing One Key Ingredient: Donna Tartt
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
I’m A Publicist Who Babysits A-List Celebs At Film Festivals — Here’...
by
Anonymous
Entertainment
It’s The Year Of The Woman At Toronto Film Festival
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
Movies
Caitlin Moran On Why Beanie Feldstein Was The Perfect Choice For
How To
...
Caitlin Moran
11 Sep 2019
Best of Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown Is Producing A Netflix Film & It’ll Probably Make You ...
Kaitlin Reilly
11 Sep 2019
Entertainment News
Letter From Harvey Weinstein’s Former Lawyer Reveals Plan To Discredit ...
Kathryn Lindsay
11 Sep 2019
Movies
Director Lorene Scafaria On What Kim Kardashian & The Ladies Of <...
At first glance, Hustlers doesn’t seem like your traditional awards contender. It’s a movie written, directed, and produced by women about a group of f
by
Anne Cohen
Entertainment
The
Downton Abbey
Movie Proves This Was Always A Story A...
Warning: Minor spoilers for the Downton Abbey movie ahead. The pilot episode of Downton Abbey opened with a crucial telegram being delivered to the house.
by
Anne Cohen
Entertainment
Is Cardi B’s
Hustlers
Character Based On A Real ...
Cardi B doesn’t appear much in the trailer for Hustlers, out 13th September, but her presence is palpable. She quite literally sets the mood for the movi
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movie Trailers
The Shining
Sequel
Doctor Sleep
Is Ready To Bri...
Stephen King, the master of horror, returned to the universe of The Shining in 2013 with the book’s sequel, Doctor Sleep. Now, the book is getting the sa
by
Tara Edwards
Entertainment
All The Cameos In
IT Chapter Two
— Including The Sneaky ...
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Jennifer Lopez Talks About The Difference On A Film Set When It&#...
“Women get shit done” would be an appropriate tagline for Hustlers, the upcoming stripper dramedy based on the true story of a group of dancers who dec
by
Lydia Wang
Movie Reviews
Beanie Feldstein’s
How To Build A Girl
Is A Sweet Celebr...
My first ever viewing of Almost Famous in my parents’ basement as a teen sparked a rich tapestry of fantasies involving me running off to become a groupi
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
There’s Never Been A Movie Quite Like
Hustlers
B...
Jennifer Lopez’s entrance in Hustlers is the movie embodiment of the “run me over” celebrity meme. Wearing a spangly silver, fringed thong bodysuit,
by
Anne Cohen
Interviews
Constance Wu Wants You To Pay Attention To One Subtle Detail Hidd...
The first time we see Constance Wu in the Hustlers trailer, she’s staring up at Jennifer Lopez, who’s giving her a lesson in the basics of pole dancing
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Can IT Die? A Deep Dive Into Pennywise’s Powers — & Weaknesses
Let’s establish one thing: The scariest power of IT is its ability to ruin the English language. Once you start associating the article “it” with the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Kristen Stewart Was Told To Hide Her Sexuality To Be Considered F...
Queer icon and soon-to-be Charlie's Angel Kristen Stewart was reportedly told to hide her sexuality so she could score bigger film roles, the actor to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movie Reviews
IT Chapter 2
Forgets What Made Pennywise So Scary
Warning: This review contains spoilers for IT Chapter 2. The thing about monsters is that they derive their power from the unknown. That shadow you can bar
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
The Most Exciting Movies Directed By Women Premiering At TIFF 2019
by
Anne Cohen
Celebrity Beauty
Charlize Theron's Latest Hair Makeover Is An Iconic '90s Throwback
Charlize Theron is no stranger to hair dramatic transformations. The Academy Award-winning star has undergone striking beauty changes for both movie roles,
by
Meagan Fredette
Movie Reviews
The Souvenir
Is The Most Intimate Movie Of The Year & Th...
I watched Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir with four other women at 10 a.m. on a Friday, in a screening room on New York’s Upper East Side. It was a strangel
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
This Horror Film Is
Midsommar
Meets
The Handmaid's T...
What does the latest instalment of Blumhouse and Hulu's movie anthology series Into the Dark have in common with Ari Aster's brightly-lit horror
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Official Secrets
Is The Bold, True Story Of Katharine Gun
When an American is asked to define the term “whistleblower,” they will probably reference Edward Snowden or Chelsea Manning. But, many might not k
by
Ariana Brockington
Entertainment
R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For September
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Movies
The
Joker
Trailer Is Almost Too Uncomfortable To Watch
Send in the clowns, but for the love of God, get them a good therapist! The trailer for Joaquin Phoenix's Joker has just arrived, and it is almost too
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Kirsten Dunst Says Hollywood Has "Never Recognised" Her Career
Kirsten Dunst has been in so many movies that ended up being Hollywood classics (Bring It On, The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, to name a few). With h
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Casper
Was An Instant Classic – But Does It Still ...
According to a recent study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, film criticism is a field overwhelmingly dominated by (surprise, surprise) white men
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
A Meryl Streep Netflix Film About Scammers? What More Could You Want
Scamming isn't just a summer activity. Meryl Streep's new Netflix movie proves the spirit is alive well into the beginning of fall with the trail
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
You Probably Missed Jordyn Woods In The New Travis Scott Documentary
Travis Scott's new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, reflects on his success during the process of creating and touring Astroworl
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Dating This
Once Upon A Time In H...
Despite making headlines for his offensive rant at the University of Central Florida, Pete Davidson is having a pretty good week. At least, I can only assu
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Best of Netflix
Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In September
by
Us
Movies
Social Media Is Having Its Moment On Film & It's Pretty Grim
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Ruth Madeley Wants To Be The First Marvel Superhero In A Wheelchair
The first time viewers meet single mum Rosie Lyons (Ruth Madeley) in the BBC mini-series Years and Years, she’s just gone into labour with her second son
by
Elena Nicolaou
