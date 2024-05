In Challengers, Ambition Is Sexy Again — But Comes At A Cost

That night, Art and Patrick stay late at Tashi’s victory party hoping to spend more time with her despite the fact that their final is early the next morning — which she quickly notes, the slightest hint of judgement in her tone. And when Patrick offers Tashi a cigarette, you can tell she’s about ready to write him off — why would a serious athlete do that to her body? — especially while he pokes fun at her plans to continue her education , like Art (they’ll both be attending Stanford), instead of going pro like he plans to do. Here, a spark of understanding flashes between Tashi and Art. On a fundamental level, he gets her plans and the way she carefully considers her career ; that’s something that lies within him too. Art lacks confidence but wants to be better; Patrick treats tennis as, well, a game. While both boys are volleying for her attention, it's that brief connection that makes you want to cheer for Art. Tashi deserves someone who understands her goals and whose own drive could potentially match her own. In this moment, Patrick is the fun fling ; Art is the guy who could maybe come close to her level.