I Anglicised My Name For My Career — Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself

Although she feels connected to her first name (tarot readings have confirmed that there is always a “maternal figure” with her)people outside of the family home often struggled with it. As a child she would anglicise it, telling people to pronounce it you-andi to make it easier for them. At school in the 70s and 80s, despite the rise of the Afrocentric Black British group Soul II Soul, there was also a sense that being African was not the ‘in’ thing to be. “There was almost a hierarchy among Black kids…I remember one girl who was from Ghana said she was from Guyana,” she recalls. So when she got the chance to rebrand herself in 1991 when she started at Ravensbourne College of Design and Communication, she did so.