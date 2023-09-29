Millie Bright On The Pressure, Passion & Power She Feels Being A Lioness

Introducing Sky Sports Editions, where we meet remarkable sports women as they direct their very own cover shoot, and tell us original stories from women in sport. Alongside all of the live women’s sport coverage on Sky, this new Sky Sports series provides a space for these extraordinary athletes to tell their personal journeys, in their own words. Before the shoot with Millie Bright, the footballer shared her thoughts on winning, losing and everything in between. Catch Millie in action as the Women’s Super League returns on 1st October, on Sky Sports.
Millie Bright, her Lioness teammates and WSL peers, are the change we've been waiting for; in between making history, they’re playing a prominent role in bridging the gender gap in football.
Catapulting women's football into the spotlight, the Lionesses are shaking things up – building on the work of the long line of female footballers before them, they’re transforming the landscape. Since winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, things have changed; with unprecedented numbers of fans flocking to the stadiums and screens, women’s football has been on everyone’s lips. “Returning from the Euros was wild,” says Millie. “When we came back home, we really didn’t know what we were walking into and how big things had gotten outside. There were flags everywhere.” The momentum hasn’t stopped since. Seeing “boys wearing the girls’ names on their shirts is so empowering,” she says. A clear indicator that the next generation now views football as an inclusive sport for everyone.
Millie is a force, having weathered challenges both on and off the pitch. Keeping it real, she talks candidly about her journey with mental health. “I used to say the haters motivated me but, in life, certain things happen that we have no control over,” says Millie. “After [my own experiences] and seeing close friends and loved ones go through [hardships] – it’s shown me that life is far too short to worry about the negative and non-believers.”
After months of “tough” rehab for a knee injury that resulted in surgery, Millie was named interim captain for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in July. Although narrowly missing out on the win to Spain, the team won in bringing the nation together. “I wouldn’t change anything because we will get to where we want to be,” says Millie. “We are many teams, but we stand as one when it comes to our game and protecting each other.”
Millie's Sky Sports Editions episode is the first in a series that strives to show a different side to the female athletes we cheer on through the screen. She candidly shares her experiences as a woman on the pitch: “Yes, we’re enemies on the weekend, or a Wednesday evening, or whenever the game is, but we all fight for the rights of the women’s game. When we need each other, we all come together and we all support one another, and for me, that’s more powerful than anything really.”
With her positive mindset, Millie flips the script on losing some of the biggest games of her career, explaining how it’s shaped who she’s become today: “Without these experiences, we don’t learn or grow,” she says. “Having to work for things has taught me everything about life; hard work and earning your success.” Millie’s main drive is the fans; a self-confessed people’s person, she keeps them at the heart of everything she does. “I’m pretty much an open book, so I think they know me pretty well by now.”
This openness shines through in Millie’s self-expression too as she describes her style in this Sky Sports Editions episode as both “bold, fierce” but also “chill”. “Off the pitch I’d say I’m quite soft, and a little bit different,” Millie reveals, before settling on a bright, layered look that plays with proportions and unexpected custom details. “I’ve got two sides to me, you’re lucky if you get to see both!”
Determined to give back to her community, Millie’s driven to make a difference beyond sport. Along with best friend and teammate Rachel Daly, the pair launched Daly Brightness; a platform where they shine a light on the importance of mental health.
In her exclusive interview, Sky Sports Editions shows Millie highlighting the benefits of team camaraderie. “Emma [Hayes] at Chelsea has been a massive mentor for me in terms of my mentality and mental health,” she says. Recalling her early years at the club, Millie initially felt uncomfortable opening up. “I almost felt weak for doing it. I felt like I had to be strong for my family, strong for the team, strong for my image. Finally, just letting out all that emotion and having that conversation with Emma… I think she learnt more about me that day than I probably did myself… since that day, I’ve had a different outlook on mental health.”
Giving a rare glimpse into her family life, Millie says they’re forever her motivation, along with partner Levi. “I always want to make them proud and show them that all the sacrifices they’ve made, and still make for me and my football, are worth it,” Millie explains. “Family struggles and what we have gone through at times has truly shaped me into the person I am today.”
“My family, Levi, my life. Without them, there is no me. They have given so much for me to be successful, and my most sacred moments are with them.”
As for what lies ahead for Millie, her focus is on laying the groundwork for the future of football, striving for a sport that prioritises skill over gender distinctions. “In the women’s game, we fight for so much more than football. It’s for the rights of women in the world,” she says. “If there’s one thing I’d change, it’s the judgement. We get judged for being women playing sport. But I think [that] makes us so much more powerful; we all come together to prove people wrong – and to just exist, and do what we love doing.”
