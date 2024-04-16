Golf Star Charley Hull On ADHD: “I Know My Triggers And How To Cope”

Since her ADHD diagnosis, Hull has developed an understanding of what works for her. “I decided not to take any medication as I feel that I can manage it myself. One of the biggest things for me is routine. That’s why the job that I have works well in that my days have a regular structure to them. When I’m away on tour, I can get into a really good routine and that helps me enormously.” Since being diagnosed with ADHD, Hull says she has become “more self-aware”, too. “I have a better understanding of myself in terms of what works for me and what does not,” she says. “I know how important routine is for me and I’m better at scheduling and planning so that I can be as healthy as possible. I put myself first. I know my triggers and how to cope. I just do me.”