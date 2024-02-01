Purple Reign: Why Caroline Dubois Is Queen Of The Boxing Ring

Posing as “Colin” didn’t help Dubois’ self-confidence as a teenage girl. Initially insecure about her looks and compounded by having to assume a boy’s identity to be taken seriously within her childhood boxing gym, Dubois faced an uphill battle. However, learning to embrace her femininity allowed her to realise its strength and the advantage of being a woman in a mostly male sport. Grateful for her distinctive position in boxing, she sees the scarcity of females on the scene as an opening, now proudly asserting her identity in a field dominated by male counterparts. “There are a lot of male boxers, and a small margin of female boxers. I stand out.”​​ For Dubois, fighting instils confidence, transforming her into the person she aspires to be. “I feel like I become the person that I wish I could be outside of the ring.”