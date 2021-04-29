More & More Black Women Are Moving Out Of London – Here’s Why

When I think of my Blackness, it's hard for me to detach how I see myself from my relationship to London.
I grew up in and around Woolwich, southeast London, and recently I saw plans for Woolwich to go through an entire 'regeneration'. This means a lot of Nigerian-owned businesses and occupants in the area will have to find somewhere else to live.
The value for money aspect comes into question, knowing that my £300,000 could get me a four-bedroom with a garden in some parts of the country but will only get me a small two-bedroom flat in London.
The biggest game-changer for me was the air quality because I'm an asthmatic and growing up in a polluted city made it very difficult to manage.
I love the freedom that London gives you. You're able to dress and be whoever you want to be.