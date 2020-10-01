"One big thing for me, before I arrived [at university], was the new master of my college being appointed, as the first Black female master of any Oxbridge college. The fact that, in 2020, we still have ‘the first of xyz’ is frustrating but nonetheless I was incredibly excited to meet her. I find older (well, older than me) Black women who are forging their own definitions of success to be infinitely motivating. The statistics and workplace anecdotes are terrifying, especially when tempered with what was not an entirely positive educational experience. The future looks challenging, like you’re trying to complete a Sisyphean task of moving upwards in life, with this giant rock of racism and misogyny trying to crush you and push you down. We shouldn’t mythologise it though, otherwise it stops being something we can pinpoint and actively work against. The structure is made up of individuals. To summarise: on the one hand, the future to me means independence, development and joy, and on the other, wage inequality, microaggressions and expensive lunches. It’s an interesting line to straddle."