"In the short term, the future for me looks very similar to now — necessary, essential conversations aren’t over, if anything they are just beginning and there is a long road ahead. Systematic injustice has been prevalent for years and these issues aren’t going to be fixed overnight. But I am also optimistic. As tough as our current situation is, it’s empowering. Maybe it’s because I’m surrounded by those of a similar mindset but I genuinely think the stigma around race conversations is starting to change. As tiring as it may be, not being able to turn a blind eye to this societal uproar is critical for progression. I do think we have to be careful in the approach — as much as we shouldn’t have to — but being impactful is key. I believe for BPOC in our current state, there is no correct ‘way’ to react, it’s so individual, so it’s hard to ‘paint everyone with the same brush’. But I hope young Black or mixed race women can thrive in their own way, without fear of judgment from anyone — Black or white."