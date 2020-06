Coronavirus Is Already Impacting The Hiring Gap For Millennial Women

Though many are feeling the financial effects of lockdowns, it is women who are bearing the brunt of joblessness. Women and low-paid workers are amongst the worst hit by coronavirus job cuts in the U.K, and women who are still employed are more likely to be working in dangerous, low-wage essential roles that offer little to no hazard pay and no paid sick leave. C. Nicole Mason, president of the Institute of Women’s Policy Research, has called the current economic fallout a “shecession” for how it disproportionately hurts women. And now, new data is revealing that women may have lowered prospects for finding new employment even when the economy begins to recover.