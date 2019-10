"My university isn’t your typical Russell Group – state-educated and BME students are in the majority and consequently, on an interpersonal level, I haven’t perceived the same levels of stress that I did in secondary school. My degree subject is also based upon cultural studies and awareness which means that my lecturers and coursemates are educated on the delicate issue of race. While I sometimes have to grit my teeth through micro-aggressions and jokes about how 'unsafe' (aka black) the area is, there are some wider issues. We have a society for decolonisation at our university (@decoloniseqmul) who discuss issues of institutional racism in academia and recognition is being given to the fact that more needs to be done to make education inclusive. For example, diversity of material and treatment of BME students in order to rectify the issue of the attainment gap."