Brands Are Quiet About Black History Month This Year — Why I Won’t Stay Silent

I'm a freelance journalist, digital strategist, and content creator—your typical millennial multi-hyphenate. In 2020 and 2021, I was still relatively new to freelancing, so the flood of high-profile gigs felt almost surreal. I was thrilled, yes, but I also knew I was being approached for all the wrong reasons: diversity quotas, white guilt, and because ignoring Black voices had suddenly become damn near impossible. Brands needed us to check a box, to show the world they were “doing the work,” even if only on the surface. Now, in 2024, I’m more established in my career and no longer reliant on the opportunities that came with Black History Month. Regardless, things have changed. Each October feels quieter than the last, and many of my peers are experiencing the same. Since around 2022, it’s like the collective excitement over BHM has faded, and brands have returned to business as usual. At this point, I’ve come to expect it. I’m no longer shocked; instead, I’m resigned to this new normal where Black voices are amplified only when convenient.