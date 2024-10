“No one gets left behind!” is the motto of the run club I attend every week (yes, I am one of those running types). “What are we?!” commands Hermen Dange , the founder of Made Running Club , loudly to hundreds of neon-clad runners. “A FAMILY!” we yell back. And we believe that we are just that: a family. Then, together we run 5K, supporting the people we overtake and cheering people on as we cross the finish line. This is one of the highlights of my week. It’s a run club designed for everyone, of every ability and walk of life but it is notably led by a group of young Black people in Manchester who wanted to create a space for self-improvement and community. After serving time in prison, Hermen Dange created Made Running to help himself and those around him. Speaking to local media earlier this year , he said: “It became about building a community, a family. It’s not just about me anymore; it’s about helping others.”