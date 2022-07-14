Durr makes it clear that the dangers for others are still prevalent. “The government must increase opportunities for identifying child victims, provide more training for frontline staff, ensure that child victims are granted leave to remain in line with their best interests and build a culture of belief, understanding and trust so that children can feel supported and confident that they will be protected and cared for in the UK – no matter who they are, where they are from or how they got here.” Hopefully, Mo Farah’s story will shine a deserving light on the plight of child trafficking victims. The fight continues to ensure all victims get the support, rights and justice they deserve.