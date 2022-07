Knowing who you are and being able to share your own story with others is an essential human experience. The impact of suppressing such integral information about yourself, even to your closest loved ones, must be immense and is no doubt a direct result of the hostile environment engineered by subsequent British governments. While the Conservative party congratulates itself for having such a “racially diverse” leadership race , experiences like Farah’s are a reminder that Black and brown faces in high places will not automatically mean a better life for those marginalised in this country. Many of the candidates running to replace Boris Johnson have committed to continuing plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda instead of giving them the opportunity to settle here, an utterly inhumane policy that Amnesty International has called “a clear and shameful abandonment of the UK’s responsibility under the Refugee Convention… that is destroying the asylum system and putting vulnerable people through an intolerable ordeal.” When the Windrush scandal broke in 2017, it was revealed that hundreds of Commonwealth citizens, largely from the Caribbean and who had lived in the UK for decades, had been wrongly detained, deported and denied legal rights. The Nationality and Borders Bill, which gives the UK government unprecedented power to deprive British nationals of their citizenship, is likely to be ratified by parliament. Durr makes it clear that the bill “significantly narrows the opportunity for identifying child victims of trafficking, particularly for unaccompanied children.” The landscape for many with an uncertain immigration status looks bleak.