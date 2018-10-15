What It's Really Like To Be A Child Of The Windrush Generation

It's difficult when things like colonisation, mass migration of an ethnic community and, when it boils down to it, the implications of race, aren't always readily spoken about in education or wider society, but Brinkhurst-Cuff hopes that the book will encourage a generation of young people who perhaps can't trace their heritage back beyond that trip from the Caribbean to the UK, or who don't know what life was really like for their families when they first arrived here, to ask about it. Though the stories that have come out are often sad and difficult and frustrating, it's a history that we can (and should) feel invested in. "It's more than the thing itself," she adds. "It's about what we bring to this country, what we are going to continue to bring to this country."