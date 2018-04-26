"It's caused me anxiety because the government could just decide to deport us at any moment, but there's nowhere for us to go back to. I think, 'Will I still be here next week or next year?' It's mentally exhausting. People shouldn't have to be stressing about whether they’re going to be deported when they've lived somewhere their whole lives. One day, if this ever gets resolved, I'd love to travel. I’ve always wanted to go to Egypt, Greece and America. My sisters should be able to go on holiday because they’ve never travelled. I’d like that for them and for my mum as well. We just want peace of mind and for everyone else who has been affected to be able to get on with their lives."