8 Summer Reads For Every Type Of Holiday Destination

It’s that time of the year again. The heady scents of suncream, bug spray and hot tarmac mingling to signal the start of hotter and longer days. If you’re lucky enough to be setting an Out of Office for a much-needed getaway, you’ll be looking forward to sun, switching off and another thing: guilt-free time to finally catch up on all the reading you’ve been avoiding.
With limited space in your suitcase, picking the right book to lug with you on your travels is important – and certain reads suit some situations more than others.
Whether it’s a saltwater-soaked tale of loss to suit your moody seaside escape or explosive intrigue in Eden to read on the beach, here are the best summer reads of 2022 based on your holiday of choice.