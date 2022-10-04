R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This October

All the leaves are brown and the sky is grey which can only mean one thing: time to start reading books again. If you fell into a summer book slump, the autumn weather is a sign to take notice of your TBR pile.
Beyond ushering in the end of feral girl summer, a seasonal switch offers us a chance to indulge in autumnal activities like curling up in front of a roaring fire (see: space heater) and thumbing through a thought-provoking novel or two.
Plus, with Halloween right around the corner, October means a string of new spooky stories are hitting the shelves, meaning horror fans can dive into the deluge of disturbing tales on offer with zero judgement from the wider world.
However, if reading about gruesome true crime or tummy-turning ghost tales isn't your bag, fear not, as Team R29 has plenty of other genres on their radars this month, too.
To discover everything that R29 staff are reading this October, click through the slideshow ahead…
