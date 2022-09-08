From Immunity Boosters To SAD Lamps: Everything You Need To Ease You Into Autumn

Not everyone loves autumn. There are those who dread the shorter days and longer nights, waking up to frosty mornings and drizzly days, and who feel the negative impact of the colder seasons in a way that’s far more severe than the 'winter blues'.
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can attack our moods, our energy levels and our impulses to eat and sleep. According to the NHS, it's thought that as many as one in 15 people in the UK are affected by SAD between the months of September and April.
If you're one of them, this piece is for you. We’ve pulled together all the best autumn self-care rituals — big and small — to help make the transition a little easier. While some, like the best sunlight lamps and vitamin D supplements, are tried and true SAD saviours, others are indulgent treats that help transform the long, dark nights into the highlight of your day.
