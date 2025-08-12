I booked it first thing in the morning, which I’d definitely recommend; there’s just less time for nerves to build up throughout the day, and you can get it out of the way early. When I arrived, I told the nurse I was scared — which I recommend doing! My nurse was kind and reassuring, and kept checking in and reminding me she’d stop if it was too painful. My mum kept telling me it wouldn’t hurt, I think she lied to encourage me to go. Truthfully, it did hurt a bit, but it was so quick, and once it was over, I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders. Most importantly for me, it’s made the idea of going again much less daunting or significant because I now know what to expect.