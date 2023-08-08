“Pleasure is Holy:” How These Latinas Broke Free From Purity Culture

"Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, a sect of US evangelical Christianity, my mother hoped the religion would safeguard her daughters against the violence she’d endured — a common response to abuse and gender discrimination. In reality, however, organized religion often uses fear to control our bodies, corrupting natural rites of passage through an anti-pleasure philosophy."
"Specifically within the Latinx community, purity culture comes from marianismo, a deep devotion toward the Virgin Mary and a set of beliefs that encourage women to be pure, wait until marriage, respect patriarchal values, and self-sacrifice for the sake of the family."
"It is my choice now to rebuke it and reclaim my own: Pleasure is holy; it is freedom, and it is my birthright."
Joy Valerie Carrera
"Purity culture was something that was about remaining pure for God, and how it manifested in my life was through unrealistic standards of perfectionism in my relationships, in my behavior, and in my ways of being to ensure that I would one day enter heaven."
Margot Spindola
"The most radical act of rejecting purity culture is acknowledging the harms it has perpetuated."
Cindy Luquin
"Although remnants of my religious upbringing occasionally resurface, I have done the necessary work in therapy and through personal healing to reclaim my bodily autonomy and liberate myself from judgment."