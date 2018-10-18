Leah Remini Pivots From Scientology To Jehovah's Witnesses In Investigative Series

The third season of Leah Remini's docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath lands on A&E on November 27, but first, Remini is taking a deep dive into something a little different. A two-hour special on Jehovah's Witnesses will air on November 13, and look at what Remini believes is the dark side of the religion.
"I thought Jehovah's Witnesses were just nice people knocking on doors," Remini says in a teaser. "We have received many letters, [saying], 'Please look into the Jehovah's Witnesses.'"
Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian denomination, that believes Jesus is solely the son of God and not part of the Holy Trinity, has faced accusations of sexual abuse and cover-ups since around 2000. Most recently, the organization was ordered to pay $35 million to an abuse survivor in Montana who claims clergy members were told not to report the sexual abuse she suffered from a member of the congregation.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-hour special hopes to "subvert and exploit belief," but the church's official stance is that Jehovah's Witnesses is "far from being a dangerous cult."
Jehovah's Witnesses, per its official website, currently has over eight million worldwide members across 120,053 congregations. The two-hour special will involve Remini speaking former members.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
