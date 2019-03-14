Skip navigation!
Cults
Entertainment News
NXIVM Is Even More Disturbing Than We Thought
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Are The Manson Girls Still In Jail
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Forget Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Movie. Watch
Charlie Says
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Trailers
Tarantino's Manson Murders Movie Is Less Margot Robbie, More Brad & Leo Buddy ...
by
Anne Cohen
Cults
NXIVM Founder Hit With Child Pornography Charges
Cory Stieg
Mar 14, 2019
Pop Culture
A Manson Murderer Name-Dropped Lady Gaga In A Parole Hearing & It May Have ...
Anna Millard
Jan 27, 2019
Entertainment News
Allison Mack Used Scientology To Defend NXIVM In Court
Anna Millard
Dec 30, 2018
Podcasts
The Best Podcasts For Deep Dives Into Cults, From Notorious To Ob...
by
Elena Nicolaou
Halloween
Yes, Your
Wild, Wild Country
Costume Is Offensive — Here...
If you've felt like 2018 has been more cult-y than normal, you're not alone. This summer saw a wide range of show, movie, book, and podcast progr
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
All The Ripped From The Headlines Moments Of
SVU
's Sex C...
Last night’s Law and Order: SVU was a tour de force of ripped from the headlines goodness. Focusing on a lightly fictionalized version of the NXIVM cult,
by
Leah Carroll
TV Shows
Leah Remini Pivots From Scientology To Jehovah's Witnesses In Inv...
The third season of Leah Remini's docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath lands on A&E on November 27, but first, Remini is taking
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Law & Order: SVU
Is Taking On The NXIVM Cult & We Have A...
There is an old saying that goes: What is bad for life is good for the Law and Order: SVU writers' room. The hellscape that has been 2018 has provided
by
Leah Carroll
Mind
4 Personality Traits Cult Leaders Have In Common
by
Sara Coughlin
Books & Art
The Best Books To Read If You're Obsessed With Cults
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Why Are We Still So Obsessed With Charles Manson & His Victims
All summer long, Refinery29 will be examining cults from every angle: pop culture, fashion, food, beauty, and their controversial origins. Let’s dig into
by
Anne Cohen
Spirit
How To Tell A Cult From A Religion
by
Sara Coughlin
Work & Money
How Cults Make Money
by
Sarah Midkiff
Cults
The Wild Story Of The Heiress Who Gave Her Fortune To NXIVM
Clare Bronfman has been a tireless champion and financial benefactor to the headline-making alleged cult NXIVM for decades. That is a choice that has lead
by
Sarah Midkiff
Music
How Cult Leaders Use Music For Mind Control
All summer long, Refinery29 will be examining cults from every angle: pop culture, fashion, food, beauty, and their controversial origins. Let’s dig into
by
Courtney E. Smith
Pop Culture
A NXIVM Cult Survivor Has Reunited With Her Mother Who's Plagued ...
In her upcoming book, Captive: A Mother’s Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult, Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg gets candid about the e
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
Dynasty Actress Reveals Fight To Save Daughter From NXIVM In New ...
UPDATE: In her upcoming interview with Dateline NBC and Megyn Kelly, Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg admits she feels guilty for introducing her daughte
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
The Weirdest Cult On The Internet Never Even Existed
In 2006, YouTube users had never seen the name “Logan Paul.” There was no TanaCon. Vlogging was still relatively unheard of as a hobby, let alone a car
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
The Summer Of Cults Is Here To Frighten & Intrigue You
We use the word “cult” to talk about a lot of things: the cult of celebrity, the cult of personality, the cult of domesticity, and yes, even the cult o
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Allison Mack's Former Costar Recalls Her "Culty" Self-Help Group
The deeper you dive into the mystery of NXIVM, the more horrors you find. That's why Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum was so shocked to discover how
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
This Documentarian's Personal Journey Into The Wild, Kidnapping-F...
Documentarian Mia Donovan was 13 years old the first time she met Ted “Black Lightning” Patrick, the father of modern cult deprogramming — an
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
New York Heiress Arrested For Ties To NXIVM's Alleged Sex Cult
A new development in the NXIVM cult case involves an heiress to a liquor fortune. According to the Associated Press, Clare Bronfman, an equestrian, philant
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
The Connection Between Facebook's New Cult Show &
Wild Wild C...
A new Facebook Watch series with a cult-centric mystery has a surprising tie to the Rajneesh movement, the controversial community explored in Netflix'
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
A Tour Through The Creepiest Cults In Cinematic History
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
These Wikipedia Pages Will Fuel Your Cult Obsession
by
Maia Efrem
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner, Crystals & Cults: Inside The Mysterious Orgonite So...
In April 2014, a 16-year-old Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram in which she holds a large crystal in the shape of a pyramid. It barely fits in the palm of h
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Is
The Handmaid’s Tale
’s Gilead A Cult
The horrific regime at the heart of The Handmaid’s Tale, which just wrapped its Emmy-nominated second season on Hulu this week, is a lot of things. The w
by
Ariana Romero
Books & Art
R.O. Kwon's
The Incendiaries
Gives A Glimpse Into A Cult...
It takes Will Kendall until page 137 of R.O. Kwon’s The Incendiaries to acknowledge what has, by that point, become searingly obvious. Will's efferv
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Let's Talk About That Cult Episode Of
Boy Meets World
Cults are not just the topic of your new favorite Netflix docu-series or the most recent season of American Horror Story. They're also the subject of
by
Kaitlin Reilly
News
"At This Point We Are In Despair": One Woman's Quest To Bring Her...
For Diana and her family, the loss of her brother to a cult was slow, steady, and certain.
by
Amelia Harnish
