The Most Disturbing Details From The NXIVM Sex Cult Case

The piece mostly corroborates earlier reports of Mack's deep involvement in the organization, and allegations that she was instrumental in finding , recruiting, and controlling the women who joined Raniere's inner circle, DOS (Dominus Obsequious Sororium, or Master Over Slave Women), as sex slaves. It also sheds some disturbing light on what exactly Raniere required of these women and what he believed their purpose was. Now, months after the alleged cult made headlines in 2018, NXIVM is back in the news as those allegedly involved in the twisted saga, like Mack and Raniere, are making their pleas in court.