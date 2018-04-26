Allison Mack Seems Brainwashed In This Uncovered NXIVM Video

In the midst the Allison Mack saga about her involvement in NXIVM, a cult that allegedly required branding, meal restriction, sex, and blackmail, a 2013 video of her has surfaced that shows her singing the praises of JNESS, the all-female subgroup of NXIVM that Mack was heavily involved in. However, what she says in this video does not match up to the allegations against her, and it's seriously creepy to watch knowing what we know now.
"Working for JNESS is, I think, the most gratifying thing that I've ever done," she says in the video. "It's the most challenging thing I've ever done because it consists of working with a group of people in a way that is totally interdependent, meaning we're all working together and no one is ever punished and no one is ever told that they're wrong and they're bad."
Advertisement
However, one of the accusations against the cult is that they blackmailed participants in the inner-circle, allegedly called DOS, by requiring them to send "collateral" like nude photos, financial information, or confessions to crimes in exchange for their loyalty. Other women have spoken out about being branded, starved, and used as sex slaves. Compare that to this:
"Watching the women who are involved in JNESS completely transform and evolve in a way that is so pure is such a privilege and really seeing people's life paths completely turn 180 degrees where in one moment they really felt like this was all that they had and this was all that they could do and then all of a sudden they come through JNESS and start working with us and in our community and it's like a whole other life is born out of their new experience with themselves, and that's an incredibly satisfying and gratifying thing to do."
In fact, the only part that sounds ominous is when she says that "JNESS is an organization that looks to all participants to be 100% responsible for themselves and their lives, so it makes it hard to blame people for mistakes."
But in general, Mack is so happy and upbeat through this video, which somehow makes this whole thing even more dark. Watch below:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement