Story from Unbothered
Nia Long & Larenz Tate’s Love Jones Walmart Ad — Fun Nostalgia Or Corporate Damage Control?

Giana Levy
Last Updated December 11, 2024, 3:45 PM
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images/ESSENCE.
Walmart reunited two '90s fan favorites, Larenz Tate and Nia Long, for a holiday commercial that brought all the feels and a wave of nostalgia. The pair is widely known for their roles as Darius Lovehall and Nina Mosley in the 1997 romantic comedy classic film Love Jones. However, the commercial has sparked mixed reactions. Although fans were thrilled to see the duo back together, the excitement was short-lived as fans criticized Walmart's recent decision to scale back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Viewers couldn't help but address the question head-on. Was the commercial a cynical attempt by Walmart to capitalize on nostalgia while undermining its commitment to diversity and inclusion?
For Love Jones fans who have eagerly hoped for a sequel, the ad encapsulates the nostalgia and tenderness felt in the original film. But the festive sentiment wasn't enough to stop Black folks from calling out the major retailer for releasing this culturally-driven commercial just one week after their announcement to pull back on its DEI policies and LGBTQIA+ initiatives.

While the ad may have nostalgic appeal, it clashes with Walmart's decision to reduce support for marginalized communities.

While Dionne Farris' "Hopeless" plays in the background, the commercial features Long and Tate, a loving couple, celebrating an early Christmas. Tate surprises Long with a record player, a nod to their characters' first meeting in a record store in Love Jones. As the couple affectionately dances to the Isley Brothers, their daughter snaps a picture of the pair to capture the moment.
However, the 30-second spot wasn't enough to distract audiences. Just days before the ad's release on Monday, November 25, Walmart announced that it would cut its racial equity training for employees, remove some LGBTQIA+ products from its website, and end its five-year funding commitment for historically marginalized groups. This sudden move has drawn criticism from employees, customers, and advocates who argue it will hinder progress toward a more equitable workplace and marketplace and limit inclusive product placement on shelves. 
The hypocrisy of releasing a commercial featuring Black characters while abandoning policies that cater to Black and brown communities is a disingenuous act that can't be overlooked. Showcasing representation in its commercials and campaigns is something to be praised, but the timing of its release is the real problem. While the ad may have nostalgic appeal, it clashes with Walmart's decision to reduce support for minorities.
By scaling back on programs that work to address inequalities, these companies send a clear message that DEI is optional, nothing more than a trend, and not a core value.

Walmart's latest announcement adds to the growing number of companies reversing their DEI promises. In the wake of George Floyd's murder by police in 2020, many companies pledged to foster more inclusive workplaces and support disenfranchised communities. The social unrest and protests of 2020 drew awareness of corporate America's inequalities and power imbalances. As a result, several companies pledged millions of dollars to establish resources to improve their DEI efforts.
By 2023, however, a number of these companies began reversing their commitments, raising concerns about their sincerity and long-term goals. According to CNBC, DEI-related job openings decreased by 44% from the same time a year prior. A year later, the declining pattern continued as more companies, including Walmart, withdrew from their unfulfilled promises from four years ago.
After the commercial aired, the backlash was immediate and widespread. Many social media users, particularly on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn, criticized Walmart for its hypocrisy, sparking a heated online debate. One X user wrote, "Walmart dropping DEI from corporate initiatives and hiring at the same time dropping a Love Jones-themed holiday commercial is the nastiest work that I hope none of my Black folx are moved by. Stop accepting crumbs from a table they don't want you at."
"Still dead at the fact that Walmart announced that they are rolling back their DEI policies and released a Love Jones reunion commercial as a consolation prize," another X user said. "They're really loudly insulting our intelligence."
As mentioned, Walmart is one of many corporations that have retreated from its DEI initiatives. Lowe's, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, and others are among the growing list of companies also curbing their efforts. This performative activism, as some have called it, undermines the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. By scaling back on programs that work to address inequalities, these companies send a clear message that DEI is optional, nothing more than a trend, and not a core value.
While Walmart, Nia Long, and Larenz Tate have yet to publicly address the backlash (and more than likely won't), nearly a week after the commercial's initial release, Long and Tate finally posted the commercial to their social media pages. This delayed response has further fueled the conversation about corporate responsibility and social justice. It should be noted that Long and Tate are not at fault, and neither are the Black people who were clearly the minds behind this commercial (you just know a Love Jones reunion came from the brain of a Black woman). Walmart used their talents to save face, and it's unfortunate that what should have been a fun moment of nostalgia is being overshadowed by what looks like corporate damage control.
