KNB: OK, this is my first time watching this movie, and I just have to say that I hated Eva at first. She is a horribly written character. Clearly, this movie was written and directed by men. I know it’s based on The Taming Of The Shrew, but Eva is the epitome of a shrill stereotype of a workaholic uptight woman; she cares about her career and is responsible, so therefore she has a stick up her ass and is the bane of all men’s existence. I hated that. It’s a very misogynistic script until about the last act, and there were moments I was like, what am I watching? But when it comes to the love we saw between Eva and Ray, I liked their dynamic. Eva’s never been like this with any other man. He made her open up in ways I don’t think she ever has before. He’s the person that can get her out of her more toxic traits. If it was me, and I never laugh, never have fun, never tell a joke, and this person comes a long and brings all of that out of me? Yes, they lied, but they are promising they will make it up to me, and that’s the only thing they lied about? I think it’s a love worth fighting for. I don’t know if it would work and that trust could be able to be earned back, but I would give it a chance.