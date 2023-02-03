Harlem Star Meagan Good Is Done Fitting Into Hollywood’s Boxes — She’s Finally Free

“You’re going to see [these characters] grow throughout the season,” Good tells Unbothered during a sit-down at our offices in New York while teasing Harlem’s sophomore storyline. “For Camille especially, the biggest thing that stood out to me was the conversation that she had with her therapist in season 1 where she felt like her life was really, really going awry. The therapist said, ‘You made those plans at that juncture in your life, but now you're here. So maybe your plans can change. Maybe your idea of what should be can change.’ In season 2, Camille is understanding that some of her ideals have changed, that some of what she may have thought that she wanted, she's coming to terms with maybe she didn't want.”