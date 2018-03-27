My manager asked me to lead a new effort on how to innovate our team’s client delivery. This new role intimidated me because it was brand new so there was no precedent for success or how it should look, and I know how important innovation is to our overall portfolio, so it would be all eyes on this effort. At first I didn’t feel qualified to take on such a visible responsibility, but I read through my list of accomplishments and realized that while this opportunity may have a different end goal, I have built success from scratch before. I have led teams before. I was asked to do this because I know how, have good ideas, and will pull the right people in to help. It is not narcissistic to show yourself the tangible evidence that you can do it, and embrace potential teachable moments.