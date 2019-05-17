Skip navigation!
The Best Summer Jobs for College Students
Refinery29 Editors
Take control of your career.
More from Working Girl
Work & Money
I'm A Creative Director Making $137K — & I Ask For A Raise At Every Performance...
Ludmila Leiva
May 17, 2019
Work & Money
How To Call In Sick When You Can't Possibly Go To Work
Judith Ohikuare
May 15, 2019
Work & Money
Nonfiction Has A Woman Problem: Julia Cheiffetz Wants To Change That
Lindsey Stanberry
May 12, 2019
Work & Money
I Make $150K & Haven't Stayed At A Job Longer Than A Year
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $100,000 & I Asked My CEO For A $22,000 Raise
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Deal When You Manage Someone Older Than You
Managing people is not easy. In addition to doing the excellent work that got you promoted in the first place, you now have to oversee the work, careers,
by
Lindsey Pollak
Work & Money
These Are The Best Standing Desks To Get In 2019
If you haven't already heard: Sitting is pretty terrible for you. According to recent research, sitting for more than eight hours a day without physical
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Watch These TED Talks For a Boost Of Career Inspiration
At times, it can be frustrating to be a female professional. Despite all the talk about gender equality, women continue to make substantially less than
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
5 Productivity Apps You Definitely Want To Try
These days, it's increasingly challenging to stay focused. With near-constant notifications on our phones and countless tabs and windows crowding our
by
Refinery29 Editors
Work & Money
These Are The Best Notebooks For Bullet Journaling
If one of your 2019 goals is to get more organized, then maybe it's time to try your hand at bullet journaling. Bullet journaling is a way of keeping
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $180,000 — & Changing Jobs Often Made Me A Master Negotiator
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Get A Summer Internship In 9 (Pretty) Easy Steps
There are so many more tempting alternatives to working in an internship over the summer. You could be backpacking through another continent or partying
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
How To Answer The WORST Interview Question
Picture this: You’re at a job interview, sitting across from a hiring manager who has the potential to determine your fate as it relates to this new
by
Ludmila Leiva
Tech
We Love These Free Downloadable Desktop Wallpapers
We spend most of our lives in front of a screen — 10 hours and 39 minutes a day, according to a recent Nielsen Company report. Yikes. But this isn't a
by
Refinery29
Work & Money
9 Questions You Should Ask In An Informational Interview
Sorry, career advisers of the world, but asking for an informational interview is one of the most awkward tasks of your adult life. Yes, yes, we know
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Work & Money
I'm 35, I Make $41,600 As A Social Media Coordinator — & I B...
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
6 Free (Or Cheap) Ways To Do Your Taxes Online
Tax season is upon us. And while you are likely not too excited about this impending date, you hopefully have already gathered your documents, and taken
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
7 Plus-Size Friendly Workwear Brands You Should Be Shopping
Working 9-to-5 (or in today's landscape, 8-to-7), comes with enough challenges. Finding work-appropriate clothes that fit — and fit well — shouldn't
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Goodbye, Travel Steamer: These Wrinkle-Free Clothes Are Perfect F...
There’s nothing like the nervous anticipation of going on a trip. Whether you’re headed to another city for work, or crossing borders for a
by
Emily Ruane
Work & Money
New Managers: Here's How To Interview Someone For A Job
Job interviews can be nerve-racking — and not just for the person who's being interviewed. While there's plenty of advice on how to prepare for a job
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
These Women Are Reinventing The Workplace For Mothers
The first quarter of 2019 has been impressive for women-founded companies. Glossier (founded by Emily Weiss) and Rent The Runway (founded by Jennifer
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Advice From A Nice Girl: How Do I Take Back Credit For My Idea?
Welcome to Refinery29’s career column Advice From A Nice Girl. Every month, readers can ask Fran Hauser, bona fide boss and author of the book The Myth
by
Fran Hauser
Work & Money
Is There A 'Feminist' Way To Critique Bad Women Bosses?
Tarisha didn’t think an email would get her fired. But, in hindsight, it was probably inevitable: Her boss, Kate*, was famous for having a short stature
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Would You Ever Rage Quit Your Job? Here's What 8 People Lear...
It can be surprisingly easy to stick around at a job you don’t like. After all, there's a comfort that comes with a steady paycheck or cushy benefits,
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
Forbes
List Reveals Kylie Jenner As The World's You...
Update: Forbes just released it’s annual list of the world’s richest people and not only did Kylie Jenner make the list for the first time, but
by
Judith Ohikuare
Work & Money
I Make $140K, Have Great Benefits — But Have No Idea What My Pass...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $50K – & It Took Me 7 Years To Make This Much
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
What's My Tax Bracket?
Tax season may be one of the most universally loathed times of the year, but thankfully, there are ways to make it suck less. As with most things
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $145K & Wish I Was Brave Enough To Leave My Career
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How You Can Make Extra Cash Online
These days, it feels like everyone is trying to find new, creative ways to earn extra money on the side. And, to be sure, some of that is out of
by
Judith Ohikuare
