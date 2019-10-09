I Make $117,000 As An Operations Manager & I’m Starting A Side Business

"You are only as good as the people around you. Vulnerability and asking for help is not a weakness. Pull up a seat at the boys' table, even if they don't invite you. Be kind but be direct, and understand that being a true leader takes more work and effort behind the scenes than you could ever possibly prepare for until you're in it. It's easy to see someone on Instagram or in a Refinery29 post that you think encapsulates the definition of "successful," but what you don't see is the hours of effort and the untold "failures" those same folks have experienced in private. Success is a dirty word, and I think we should do away with it. Work hard, be kind, be truly confident, and chase what is right for you. Then everything else (money included) will follow shortly after."

