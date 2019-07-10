Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
6-Figure Paycheck
Work & Money
I Make $200,000 As A Physician
by
You
Work & Money
I Make $137,000 As A Director Of Communications & I Negotiated Aggressively
by
You
Work & Money
I Make $110,000 As A Senior Scientist — & An Illness Nearly Derailed My Life
by
You
Work & Money
I'm A Data Scientist & My Starting Salary Was $105,000
by
You
Work & Money
I Make $117K As A Tech Product Manager & I'm Still Searching For My Passion
You
Jul 10, 2019
Work & Money
I Make $105K In Marketing — & I Went From Entry Level To Director In 4 Years
You
Jun 28, 2019
Work & Money
I Got My Degree In Russian Culture & Now Make $175,000 In Cybersecurity Sales
You
Jun 21, 2019
Work & Money
I Make $138,000 In Finance & Don't Regret Pursuing A More Secure ...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
You
Work & Money
I Went From Making $60K To $210K By Becoming A Product Designer
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm A First-Generation Latinx Woman & I Make $116K As A Marriage ...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $150K & Haven't Stayed At A Job Longer Than A Year
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm A Content Strategist Making $132K & I'm Finally Not Afraid To...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm A Data Scientist Making $125K – & I Don't Want To Do This For...
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $100K As A Director Of Curriculum In Education
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm An Aerospace Engineer — & I Make $142K
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm 33, Make $135k & Finally Paid Off My Student Loans
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I Make $150,000 — & I Work From Home
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
I'm 21 & My First Job Out Of College Pays $270,000
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How This 31-Year Old Scored Her Six-Figure Salary
In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck, women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at wha
by
Ludmila Leiva
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted