"I graduated with close to $75,000 in student loans, and over five years since graduation, I now owe over $100,000 due to interest. I do not regret the school I chose, as I felt it helped me make many connections in my career. I continue to take advantage of Public Student Loan Forgiveness programs, but will not see any loan paid off until I complete ten years serving underprivileged populations. I also take advantage of Mental Health Loan Assumption Program that pays up to three times for one year of service obligation. There are other State Loan Repayment Programs available to my field, but the jobs you must accept to complete your loan obligation pay next to nothing. My current student loan payment is about $600, and I feel lucky enough to make enough money to cover this — especially in my field."